COVID: 762 cases in total reported today

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 762 today (December 14) as 180 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 576,194.

As many as 545,768 recoveries and 14,661 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 15,700 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.