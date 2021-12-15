Father and daughter killed, 3 injured in car crash on expressway

Father and daughter killed, 3 injured in car crash on expressway

December 15, 2021   08:32 am

Two persons including a child have died while three others have been injured following an accident on the Southern Expressway between Milleniya and Dodangoda this morning. 

Police said that a car traveling towards Colombo had skidded off the expressway and collided against the railings near the 18km post in Milleniya.

The accident had occurred at around 1.30 a.m. today (15) as the car was traveling from Matara towards Colombo on the expressway, while it was reportedly caused due to the driver losing control of its speed. 

A 39-year-old man and his four-year-old daughter, who are residents of Bandaragama, were killed in the crash while the three wounded persons have been admitted to hospital. 

A group returning from pilgrimage to Kataragama were reportedly traveling in the car when the accident had occurred. 
 

