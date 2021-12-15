Tipper truck collides with train moving on Main Line

Tipper truck collides with train moving on Main Line

December 15, 2021   09:32 am

A tipper truck has collided against a train en route to Colombo Fort from Rambukkana today (December 15).

The accident took place on the level crossing between Mirigama and Willawatta railway stations.

According to reports, the driver of the tipper truck moving on the Mirigama-Divulapitiya main road had carelessly attempted to pass through the level crossing.

The tipper truck driver has been hospitalized and is currently receiving medical care.

It was reported that the collision had interrupted the train services on the Main Line this morning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Father and daughter killed, 3 injured in car crash on expressway

Father and daughter killed, 3 injured in car crash on expressway

Father and daughter killed, 3 injured in car crash on expressway

Sri Lanka to reject LP gas shipment over ethyl mercaptan levels (English)

Sri Lanka to reject LP gas shipment over ethyl mercaptan levels (English)

PM visits Hambantota Port to inspect development projects (English)

PM visits Hambantota Port to inspect development projects (English)

Former State Minister of Defence testifies at court over Easter attacks (English)

Former State Minister of Defence testifies at court over Easter attacks (English)

Govt. to pay USD 6.7 Mn to Chinese fertilizer company (English)

Govt. to pay USD 6.7 Mn to Chinese fertilizer company (English)

PM visits Hambantota Port to inspect development projects

PM visits Hambantota Port to inspect development projects

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.14

Sunil Handunnetti raises concerns about Yugadanavi agreement

Sunil Handunnetti raises concerns about Yugadanavi agreement