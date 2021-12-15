Tipper truck collides with train moving on Main Line

A tipper truck has collided against a train en route to Colombo Fort from Rambukkana today (December 15).

The accident took place on the level crossing between Mirigama and Willawatta railway stations.

According to reports, the driver of the tipper truck moving on the Mirigama-Divulapitiya main road had carelessly attempted to pass through the level crossing.

The tipper truck driver has been hospitalized and is currently receiving medical care.

It was reported that the collision had interrupted the train services on the Main Line this morning.