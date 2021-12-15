Easter attacks: Sisira Mendis not to be called in as witness in Hemasiris case

December 15, 2021   12:58 pm

The Attorney General has informed the Colombo High Court that former National Intelligence Chief, Sisira Mendis will not be called in as a witness for the case against ex-Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando over Easter Sunday attacks.

The case, filed on charges of criminal negligence of duty by failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terror attacks despite receiving intelligence information in advance, was taken up before the special Trial-at-Bar today.

High Court Judges Namal Balalle, Aditya Patabendige and Mohamed Irshadeen sat for the hearing of this legal matter in which Mendis was named as the third witness.

Further hearing of the case was postponed to January 18, 2022.

