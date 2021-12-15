Several SSPs transferred

December 15, 2021   02:57 pm

Sri Lanka Police today announced that several Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) have been given transfers with immediate effect. 

Issuing a press release, the police media division said that the transfers have been made with the approval of the Public Service Commission on exigencies of service. 

Accordingly, SSP A.S.P.C. Wedamulla has been transferred from his position as Director of the Sri Lanka Police K9 Division to serve as the SSP in charge of Badulla division. 

SSP J.A.K. Jayasinghe has been transferred from the Police Human Rights Division to serve as the SSP in charge of Bandarawela division.

Meanwhile SSP I.W.G.R. Kandewatte has been transferred from his position as SSP in charge of Badulla division and appointed as the Director of the Kalutara Crimes Division. 

