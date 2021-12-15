Existing health guidelines extended for 15 days - Health Services DG

Existing health guidelines have been extended for 15 more days with effect from today (December 15), the Director-General of Health Services said today, addressing a media briefing.

The existing guidelines are extended without making any major changes and new restrictions will not be added, Dr. Asela Gunawardena added.

Speaking further, the health services chief urged people aged above 20 years to get the Covid-19 booster dose without delay from the vaccination clinics at the nearest hospital or MOH Office.

According to him, there is a drop in the turnout of booster dose recipients than expected.

Dr. Gunawardena attributed the successful control of the spread of the virus in the country to the inoculation drive, while noting that it is essential to take the booster dose in order to carry on the daily activities and to keep the country open.

Fully vaccinated people can take the Covid-19 booster dose three months after they were administered the second shot, he noted.