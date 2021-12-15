Railway engine drivers, guards call off strike

December 15, 2021   03:42 pm

UPDATE: (4.30 p.m.) - Railway Engine Drivers and Guards have called off their strike after discussions with authorities, the trade unions said. 

Train services were disrupted owing to the strike action launched by Railway Engine Drivers and Guards this afternoon (15). 

Ada Derana reporter said that a large number of commuters have been left stranded due to the trade union action by train engine drivers and railway guards while students returning home from school were also greatly inconvenienced by this.

The strike was launched over several issues including the cancelling of promotions to officers of several grades in the railway department including engine drivers and the arbitrary decision to expel railway employees who were unable to report to duty during the Covid-19 pandemic period. 

Several trade unions in the department such as railway guards and train engine drivers are supporting the trade union action. It was reported that no trains were operating in the country due to the strike. 

