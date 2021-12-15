Woman shot dead while riding motorcycle

Woman shot dead while riding motorcycle

December 15, 2021   04:56 pm

A woman has died in a shooting carried out this morning at Senapilaw in Nedunkeni police area.

Police said that the victim was riding a motorcycle when she had been shot and killed. 

The deceased has been identified as a 33-year-old woman from the area.

According to reports, the shooting had been carried out by the victim’s brother-in-law who had been hiding and waiting in a wooded area to commit the murder. 

The suspect has already fled the area, according to police. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspect. 

