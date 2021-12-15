Woman shot dead while riding motorcycle

A woman has died in a shooting carried out this morning at Senapilaw in Nedunkeni police area.

Police said that the victim was riding a motorcycle when she had been shot and killed.

The deceased has been identified as a 33-year-old woman from the area.

According to reports, the shooting had been carried out by the victim’s brother-in-law who had been hiding and waiting in a wooded area to commit the murder.

The suspect has already fled the area, according to police. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.