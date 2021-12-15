Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris at an event held at the Foreign Ministry today (15), handed over a financial grant to the family of late Priyantha Kumara who was brutally killed by a mob in Sialkot, Pakistan recently.

Minister Peiris, while expressing his deepest condolences to the family on the tragic death of Priyantha Kumara, said that the prime concern at this moment is the future of the two children and the financial security of the family, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In this regard, the foreign minister stated that he was in discussions with the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation to obtain assistance for the family of the deceased.

He also stated that he had requested Pakistan to ensure the timely receipt of financial benefits from the employer and the country’s government.

The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Colombo has informed that appropriate arrangements were made in Pakistan to hear the case, Minister Peiris mentioned further.

The business community in the Sialkot area has agreed to provide US$ 100,000 to the family of Priyantha Kumara.

The Foreign Minister further mentioned that Sri Lanka is closely monitoring the developments of the investigation and expecting that those responsible for the death would be speedily penalized by the law and justice will be served.

Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, Foreign Secretary and officials of the Foreign Ministry were present at the event.