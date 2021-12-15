Foreign Minister hands over financial grant to Priyantha Kumaras family

Foreign Minister hands over financial grant to Priyantha Kumaras family

December 15, 2021   05:18 pm

Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris at an event held at the Foreign Ministry today (15), handed over a financial grant to the family of late Priyantha Kumara who was brutally killed by a mob in Sialkot, Pakistan recently.

Minister Peiris, while expressing his deepest condolences to the family on the tragic death of Priyantha Kumara, said that the prime concern at this moment is the future of the two children and the financial security of the family, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In this regard, the foreign minister stated that he was in discussions with the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation to obtain assistance for the family of the deceased.

He also stated that he had requested Pakistan to ensure the timely receipt of financial benefits from the employer and the country’s government.

The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Colombo has informed that appropriate arrangements were made in Pakistan to hear the case, Minister Peiris mentioned further.

The business community in the Sialkot area has agreed to provide US$ 100,000 to the family of Priyantha Kumara.

The Foreign Minister further mentioned that Sri Lanka is closely monitoring the developments of the investigation and expecting that those responsible for the death would be speedily penalized by the law and justice will be served.

Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, Foreign Secretary and officials of the Foreign Ministry were present at the event.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Though it's a new beginning, the card pack is the same - Kiriella

Though it's a new beginning, the card pack is the same - Kiriella

An announcement to air passengers arriving in Sri Lanka

An announcement to air passengers arriving in Sri Lanka

Existing health guidelines extended for 15 days - Health Services DG

Existing health guidelines extended for 15 days - Health Services DG

Group of students hospitalized after wasp attack

Group of students hospitalized after wasp attack

250kg of heroin seized by SL Navy in international waters brought to Colombo Harbour

250kg of heroin seized by SL Navy in international waters brought to Colombo Harbour

Two members of same family killed in fatal expressway crash

Two members of same family killed in fatal expressway crash

No end in sight for ongoing fertilizer issue

No end in sight for ongoing fertilizer issue