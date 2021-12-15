Rangana Herath tests Covid-19 positive in New Zealand

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath, who is currently with the country’s national team in New Zealand for the two-match Test series, has been tested Covid-19 positive.

Bangladesh Cricket Board’s cricket operation chairman Akram Khan confirmed this to media.

“Our bowling coach Herath has been Covid-19 positive. According to the rules there, Herath might need to undergo more days in quarantine,” Akram told the media.

Bangladesh team has completed a mandatory seven-day isolation period. But Herath has been separated from the team and he is undergoing isolation for more days separately.

Meanwhile, the isolation period of nine team members, including four players; Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Fazle Rabbi and Mehedi Hasan Miraz, of the Bangladesh team have been increased for few more days as a passenger, who sat near to them during the flight to New Zealand, came as Covid-19 positive after latest test.

“During our flight to New Zealand, a passenger has been found as Covid-19 positive in later test. So the players who sat adjacent to that person are undergoing isolation for an extra period of time,” Akram informed.

All the players and staff members of the team had undergone Covid-19 tests today which was for the third time in this tour so far.

The remaining results of today’s tests will confirm if any other member of the squad tested positive for the coronavirus or not.

Bangladesh will play two Tests in the New Zealand which is part of the World Test championship. The first Test will begin on January 1 at Mount Manganui while the second and Test will start on January 9 in Christchurch.

Source: Dhaka Tribune

--Agencies