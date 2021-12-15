Circular issued on extending public sector employees retirement age

December 15, 2021   07:27 pm

A circular has been issued to extend the retirement age of public sector employees to 62 years.

The communiqué published by the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, S. R. Attygalle will accordingly come into effect from January 01, 2022.

The current retirement age of public sector employees is 57 years. However, if any individual wishes to serve beyond the age of 57, he or she will be allowed to serve until the age of 62 years, without requesting an extension of service.

As per the circular, any officer can retire between the ages of 57 - 62 at their discretion, by giving a three-month notice to the appointing officer.

If the appointing officer decides not to grant an extension of service to any officer with unsatisfactory performance or efficiency, the appointing officer is authorized to send the employee in question to retirement with prior notice of six months, giving him or her the opportunity to appeal against the decision.

Accordingly, the previously issued Circular 01/2013 dated January 15, 2013, pertaining to the retirement age of public sector employees, is rescinded by the new communiqué, the finance secretary said further.

