Low-pressure area over sea area southeast of Sri Lanka

A low-level atmospheric disturbance south of Sri Lanka has intensified into a low-pressure area and it is currently located southeast of the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Under the influence of this system, cloudy skies can be expected in the southern half of the island.

Showers will occur at times in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces. Fairly heavy rainfall of above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the evening or night. Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Due to the low-pressure area currently located in the southeast of the island, the fishing and naval communities in the deep sea areas off Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota are advised not to venture the aforementioned sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected in the deep sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.