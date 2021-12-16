New health guidelines issued for Dec. 16 - 31

December 16, 2021   08:24 am

The Director-General of Health Services has published new health guidelines that will be effective from December 16 - 31.

According to the communiqué issued by Dr. Asela Gunawardena, the ban on serving liquor at weddings has been lifted while attendance has been limited to maximum 50% of the usual capacity of the hall.

Meanwhile the total number of persons allowed to be present at a funeral at any given time has been increased to 30.

It states that legal action would be taken under the existing legal provisions against persons/ institution who do not comply with the directions. 

The situation will be reviewed by 31st December 2021 and guidelines will be issued for the period thereafter according to the prevailing situation, the Director General further says.


Read the Full Press Release Below:

 

Press Release: Controlled Relaxation of Public and Work Activities From 16 Dec to 31 Dec 2021 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

