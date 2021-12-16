STF recovers large cache of ammunition from Kilinochchi

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has recovered a large cache of ammunition from Ramya Road in the area of Kilinochchi.

According to the police, a total of 84 boxes containing 750 rounds of ammunition for T-56 firearms were unearthed from a plot of land where concrete structures are made.

On December 13, two boxes containing several rounds of T-56 ammunition had been recovered from the same location.

After informing the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court of the matter the following day, the officers of STF camp in Araviyanagar, Kilinochchi had carried out further excavations at the site which led to this large cache of ammunition.