Task force to be formed to study effects of chemical pesticides & fertilizers on humans

The Agriculture Ministry and the Health Ministry have decided to set up a special task force to study and submit a report on the effects of chemical pesticides and fertilizers on humans.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Ministers Keheliya Rambukwella and Mahindananda Aluthgamage at the Health Ministry.

During the meeting, it was noted that the said task force should consist of an independent team of experts representing multiple sectors and that a comprehensive study should be conducted on the matter.

Accordingly, the Director-General of Health Services has been instructed to start taking necessary measures in this regard by next week.