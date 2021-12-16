Task force to be formed to study effects of chemical pesticides & fertilizers on humans

Task force to be formed to study effects of chemical pesticides & fertilizers on humans

December 16, 2021   01:36 pm

The Agriculture Ministry and the Health Ministry have decided to set up a special task force to study and submit a report on the effects of chemical pesticides and fertilizers on humans.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Ministers Keheliya Rambukwella and Mahindananda Aluthgamage at the Health Ministry.

During the meeting, it was noted that the said task force should consist of an independent team of experts representing multiple sectors and that a comprehensive study should be conducted on the matter.

Accordingly, the Director-General of Health Services has been instructed to start taking necessary measures in this regard by next week.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Large cache of ammunition recovered from Kilinochchi

Large cache of ammunition recovered from Kilinochchi

Large cache of ammunition recovered from Kilinochchi

PM on govt's endeavor to give citizens without homes true rights in their homeland

PM on govt's endeavor to give citizens without homes true rights in their homeland

Doctors, staff disapprove of transferring building used as Covid ward for pregnant mothers

Doctors, staff disapprove of transferring building used as Covid ward for pregnant mothers

New health guidelines allow serving liquor at weddings

New health guidelines allow serving liquor at weddings

Pieces of tyres found in organic fertilizers given to farmers

Pieces of tyres found in organic fertilizers given to farmers

No US dollars to release the containers - Anura Kumara

No US dollars to release the containers - Anura Kumara

Litro gives undertaking to distribute LPG up to CAA and SLSI standards

Litro gives undertaking to distribute LPG up to CAA and SLSI standards

Supreme Court begins hearing FR petitions challenging Yugadanavi deal

Supreme Court begins hearing FR petitions challenging Yugadanavi deal