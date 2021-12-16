Health Ministry reinstates Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen

December 16, 2021   03:44 pm

The Ministry of Health has decides to reinstate Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen of the Kurunegala Hospital who was sent on compulsory leave on allegations of performing illegal sterilization operations.

The ministry has also decided to pay arrears of his salary for the period he was sent on compulsory leave. 

The Secretary to the Ministry of Health S.H. Munasinghe has informed the Director of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital of this via a letter. 

In the letter, the Health Secretary directs to pay the salary arrears of Dr. S.S.M. Shafi, who had been sent on compulsory leave from May 24, 2019.

He also calls for an explanation from the Kurunegala Hospital Director as to the reasons why Dr. Shafi’s salaries for that period were not paid despite the fact that the Establishments Code clearly stipulating as to how to proceed with regard to an official sent of compulsory leave. 

In January last year, Dr. Shafi had made a request to the Health Service Committee of the Public Service Commission that he be reinstated.

He had also filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition seeking an order declaring his arrest and detention unlawful.

