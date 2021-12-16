The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong engaged in a tour of the Northern Province of Sri Lanka today (16), the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

The Ambassador started his first visit to the Northern Province from the Jaffna Public Library. Laptops and books were donated to enhance the capacity building and enlarge the collection of this well-known library in Asia, it said.

The Embassy said that Amb. Qi Zhenhong also held a discussion with the Northern Province Governor Jeewan Thiagarajah this evening on how to enhance mutual cooperation and improve local Tamil community livelihoods.

The Chinese Embassy has donated five ROI water purification mobile plants to 5 districts in the province.

Ambassador Qi Zhenhong had also paid homage to the historic Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil in Jaffna. He made a donation to the Kovil and shared pooja with the needy citizens outside after his visit, the embassy tweeted.