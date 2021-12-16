Deputy DGHS on festive season events ignoring health guidelines

December 16, 2021   10:02 pm

The Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath says that complaints are coming in from various quarters regarding non-adherence to health guidelines, especially at events organized coinciding with the festive season in various parts of the island.

He said that several events which are being held in parallel to the festive season have been organized while disregarding the health guidelines, which he said is totally unacceptable.
 
“We know that most of the clusters created in the past have been associated with certain type of gatherings related to weddings, funeral houses and other gatherings of people in relation to several kind of entertainment events and also parties and related social gatherings,” he pointed out.
 
Therefore, he emphasized that it is virtually impossible to control these activities or to ensure that these activities are carried out according to the health guidelines by having some kind of a monitoring or policing system by the health workers at all these events. “It is virtually impossible,” he stressed. 

Dr. Herath said that is why they emphasize that it is the responsibility of the owners of the venues of these parties, events and other festivals that they are carried out according to the stipulated health guidelines and that the organisers of these events also should take the responsibility to ensure this.
 
“And finally the participants who are taking part in these events should also take their responsibility into their hands and make sure that all these events are conducted according to the health guidelines and thereby ensure that your personal safety and make sure that you are not going to create a cluster of patients as a result of irresponsible behavior within or during this type of events during this festive season,” he stressed.   

