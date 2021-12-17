Several areas to receive fairly heavy rains above 75 mm

The low-pressure area to the southeast of Sri Lanka lay over the Southern Bay of Bengal, says the Department of Meteorology.

It is expected to further move eastwards within the next 24 hours, away from the sea areas of the island.

Showers will occur at times in the Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Puttalam district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the evening or night.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers are likely at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Chilaw via Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Chilaw via Mannar and Puttalam can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.