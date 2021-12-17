Trade minister agrees to release funds to clear essential commodities held at port

December 17, 2021   09:51 am

Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena has agreed to provide necessary funds to clear the essential items stranded at the port, says the Essential Food Commodities Importers & Traders Association.

Reportedly, the association members have told the minister that a number of containers carrying rice, dhal, sugar, potatoes, big onions and other essential food items are held up at the port and that they can be cleared if sufficient US dollars are released by the government without delay.

It is reported that the trade minister has discussed the matter with the governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

According to the association, CBSL Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal has agreed to release USD 25 million for clearance of essential food items stranded at the port.

In late September, Cabraal said the Central Bank had released approximately USD 50 million to two state banks for this purpose.

