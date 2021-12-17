Litro & Laugfs ordered to only distribute LPG up to SLSI standards

December 17, 2021   10:37 am

The Court of Appeal has directed the two largest suppliers of liquefied petroleum gas in Sri Lanka - Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Laugfs Gas PLC – to only distribute products that are in compliance with the standards approved by Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI).

This interim order was issued by Appeals Court Judges Ruwan Fernando and Sampath Wijeratne when the writ application filed by public interest litigation activist Nagananda Kodituwakku was taken up this morning.

In his petition, Kodituwakku also sought the Appeals Court to direct the Inspector-General of Police to initiate criminal investigations against Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena, State Minister of Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Chairman of Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) and the Director-General of Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) on the matter.

He alleged that the importation and distribution of substandard LP gas have resulted in a number of dangerous incidents across the island.

During today’s proceedings, the judge bench also ordered the two gas companies to recall the unused gas cylinders that have already been released to the market.

Further, Litro Gas Lanka and Laugfs Gas were directed to display a sticker on cylinders indicating the composition of LPG.

