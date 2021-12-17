SC resumes hearing of petitions against Yugadanavi deal

The Supreme Court today (December 17) resumed the hearing of Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions challenging the Yugadanavi Power Plant agreement, for the second consecutive day.

The applications are called before a five-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Supreme Court Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda and L.T.B. Dehideniya is taking up the petitions this morning.

The petitions were filed seeking a court order revoking the decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to transfer shares in West Coast Power Limited (WCP) - the owner of the 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant to the US-based New Fortress Energy.

They were put forward by Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), former parliamentarians of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Sunil Handunnetti and Wasantha Samarasinghe and a group including Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero, Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara and Dr. Wasantha Bandara.

The Cabinet of Ministers including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, West Coast Power Limited, New Fortress Energy and the Attorney General are among the respondents in the case.