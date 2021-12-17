Committee probing LP gas-related incidents finalises report

The presidential committee appointed to look into the recent LP gas-related incidents have finalised its report, its chairman Prof. Shantha Walpolage says.

The report is expected to be handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa soon.

Earlier this month, the Head of State formed an eight-member committee to investigate the LPG-related fire accidents and explosions that have occurred at domestic, commercial and sales outlets in various parts of the country.

The committee was tasked with finding possible causes of the problem in order to provide immediate solutions to the issue.

Its members, along with the police, also made inspections visits to the houses where LPG-related incidents were reported. They concluded recording evidence on December 11.