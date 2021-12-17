PHIU raises concerns about relaxing travel restrictions & quarantine regulations

December 17, 2021   01:34 pm

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU) has raised serious concerns about the decision taken to relax health guidelines despite the risks posed by the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The chairman of the union, Mr. Upul Rohana questioned as to how reasonable and practical it is to further relax travel restrictions and quarantine regulations while the country is at high risk of virus infection and Omicron cases continue to be detected.

It is doubtful whether the Director-General of Health Services and the health authorities reached this decision based on epidemiological data or on someone else’s influence, he added.

Speaking further, Mr. Rohana stressed that the country would face a crisis in the near future as coronavirus infections continue to soar.

Once the festivities and celebrations of the season are over, a large number of patients will be reported, he cautioned.

