Nine-hour water cut for parts of Colombo tomorrow

December 17, 2021   04:57 pm

Water supply for parts of Colombo will be suspended for 09 hours tomorrow (December 18), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

The water cut is being imposed due to the ongoing Greater Colombo Water and Wastewater Management Improvement Investment Programme.

Accordingly, Colombo 09, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 will be affected by the said water cut from 11.00 p.m. tomorrow until 8.00 a.m. on Sunday (December 19).

