Authorities begin tracing places visited by Omicron-infected foreigner

December 17, 2021   07:38 pm

Several family members of the individuals who were detected with the Omicron variant have also tested positive for Covid-19, says the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

However, more tests are being conducted to affirm if these family members have contracted this highly-mutated novel coronavirus strain, he added.

According to Dr. Gunawardena, they have developed only mild symptoms and they have also received the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking further, the health services chief said the authorities have meanwhile started tracing the places visited by the Indian national who was detected with the Omicron variant in Sri Lanka.

Three of the Omicron cases identified in Sri Lanka have received the Covid-19 vaccines, Dr. Gunawardena noted adding that the first case, a woman who had returned from Niger, however had not taken the shot.

