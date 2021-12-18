Directives not given to pay salary arrears to Dr. Shafi - Public Service Commission

December 18, 2021   01:52 am

The Public Service Commission on Friday (December 17) insisted that it has not directed the Health Ministry’s Secretary to pay the arrears of Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen who was sent on compulsory leave from May 24, 2019, over allegations of performing illegal sterilization operations.

However, the Health Ministry reiterated that the Director of Kurunegala Teaching Hospital was instructed to pay Dr. Shafi’s salary arrears based on a notice issued by the Public Service Commission on November 30.

In a letter, dated December 06, the Secretary to the Health Ministry Dr. S. H. Munasinghe directed the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital’s Director to pay Dr. Shafi’s salary arrears. 

Dr. Munasinghe had also called for an explanation from the Kurunegala Hospital Director as to why Dr. Shafi was not paid his salary for that period. 

According to the ministerial secretary, this directive follows an appeal made by Dr. Shafi in January last year from the Public Service Commission.

Against this backdrop, the Secretary to the Public Service Commission, M. A. B. Daya Senarath said neither the Health Ministry nor any other body had so far sought the commission’s advice on the payment of arrears or his reinstatement.

He also stated that no such directive was issued by the Public Service Commission or its Health Services Committee.

Further, Mr. Senarath mentioned that the Health Services Committee had approved the recommendation made by the Health Ministry’s Secretary on June 19, 2019, that Dr. Shafi should be sent on compulsory leave with effect from May 24, 2019.

The press release noted that relevant officials are authorized to act in accordance with the Establishments Code, which clearly stipulates how to proceed with regard to an official sent of compulsory leave.

