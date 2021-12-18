Fairly heavy rains above 75 mm likely in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The low-pressure area lay over the South-East Bay of Bengal and It is likely to move east-northeast wards.

Several Spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankesanturai. Showers or thundershowers can be expected at a few places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (45-50) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Chilaw via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Chilaw via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.