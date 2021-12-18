Fairly heavy rains above 75 mm likely in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rains above 75 mm likely in parts of the island

December 18, 2021   07:03 am

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The low-pressure area lay over the South-East Bay of Bengal and It is likely to move east-northeast wards.

Several Spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankesanturai. Showers or thundershowers can be expected at a few places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (45-50) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Chilaw via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Chilaw via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Yugadanavi petitions: Affidavits submitted by 3 ministers unconstitutional, AG says(English)

Yugadanavi petitions: Affidavits submitted by 3 ministers unconstitutional, AG says(English)

Yugadanavi petitions: Affidavits submitted by 3 ministers unconstitutional, AG says(English)

Appeals Court's order issued to Litro & Laugfs regarding LPG distribution (English)

Appeals Court's order issued to Litro & Laugfs regarding LPG distribution (English)

Sri Lankan authorities trace places visited by Omicron-infected foreigner (English)

Sri Lankan authorities trace places visited by Omicron-infected foreigner (English)

Dayasiri's accusation over payment for Chinese fertiliser

Dayasiri's accusation over payment for Chinese fertiliser

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.17

A shortage of milk powder in Sri Lanka?

A shortage of milk powder in Sri Lanka?

CCTV: motorcyclist drags traffic cop hanging on his bike through street

CCTV: motorcyclist drags traffic cop hanging on his bike through street

Public Service Commission denies recommending to pay Dr. shafi's salary arrear

Public Service Commission denies recommending to pay Dr. shafi's salary arrear