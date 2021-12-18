Unloading and distribution of one LPG shipment currently underway - Litro

Litro Gas Lanka Limited, one of the largest liquefied petroleum gas suppliers in Sri Lanka, says unloading and distribution of LPG from a latest shipment is currently underway.

According to the chairman of the company, Mr. Theshara Jayasinghe, two more ships with LP gas, docked near the Kerawalapitiya Terminal, are awaiting the approval of Sri Lanka Standards Institute (SLSI) and Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

Joining Ada Derana’s BIG FOCUS program earlier today, the Litro chief stated that a total of three ships carrying LP gas have arrived in Sri Lanka.

One of these was given the go-ahead to unload the LP gas shipment following a spot check conducted yesterday, he added. It has the necessary facilities to meet the required level of ethyl mercaptan, Mr. Jayasinghe said adding that the remaining two ships are being inspected at present while the other is currently unloading its LPG consignment.