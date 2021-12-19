Daily count of COVID cases at 695 today

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 695 today (December 18) as 187 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 579,134.

As many as 547,182 recoveries and 14,734 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 17,200 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.