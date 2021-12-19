Daily count of COVID cases at 695 today

Daily count of COVID cases at 695 today

December 18, 2021   10:59 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 695 today (December 18) as 187 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 579,134.

As many as 547,182 recoveries and 14,734 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 17,200 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Western Province secures largest share of country's nominal GDP (English)

Western Province secures largest share of country's nominal GDP (English)

Western Province secures largest share of country's nominal GDP (English)

Roadmap of National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka for 2022 unveiled (English)

Roadmap of National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka for 2022 unveiled (English)

Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'CC'

Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'CC'

Booster dose could raise person's immunity to 85%: UK research (English)

Booster dose could raise person's immunity to 85%: UK research (English)

Unduvap Poya marks commencement of annual Sri Pada pilgrimage season (English)

Unduvap Poya marks commencement of annual Sri Pada pilgrimage season (English)

Must find out who shirked their responsibility to people  Vidura Wickramanayake

Must find out who shirked their responsibility to people  Vidura Wickramanayake

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.18

Roshan Mahanama hints at taking up coaching role if asked

Roshan Mahanama hints at taking up coaching role if asked