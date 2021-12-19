Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the country - Met. Dept.

Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the country - Met. Dept.

December 19, 2021   08:29 am

The Department of Meteorology forecasts that several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Matale district. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The low-pressure area lay over the South-East Bay of Bengal and It is likely to move east-northeastwards.

Several Spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Who is responsible for the current situation in the country? - Patali Champika

Who is responsible for the current situation in the country? - Patali Champika

Who is responsible for the current situation in the country? - Patali Champika

State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera on how Sri Lanka can earn US dollars

State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera on how Sri Lanka can earn US dollars

Govt. cannot be allowed to print money as it pleases - Sunil Handunnetti

Govt. cannot be allowed to print money as it pleases - Sunil Handunnetti

Woman dies after elevator collapses at factory in Pilimathalawa

Woman dies after elevator collapses at factory in Pilimathalawa

17 injured as bus topples in Padiyathalawa

17 injured as bus topples in Padiyathalawa

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as at yesterday

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as at yesterday

Western Province secures largest share of country's nominal GDP (English)

Western Province secures largest share of country's nominal GDP (English)

Roadmap of National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka for 2022 unveiled (English)

Roadmap of National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka for 2022 unveiled (English)