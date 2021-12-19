Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the country - Met. Dept.

The Department of Meteorology forecasts that several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The low-pressure area lay over the South-East Bay of Bengal and It is likely to move east-northeastwards.

Several Spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.