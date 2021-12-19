43 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have arrested 43 Indian fishermen along with 06 fishing trawlers while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters in seas Southeast of the Delft Island, Jaffna.

In a special operation, Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Craft Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command intercented these 06 Indian fishing trawlers along with 43 Indian fishermen aboard, for poaching in Sri Lankan waters Southeast of the Delft Island.

Further, arrangements are being made to hand them over to relevant authorities for onward legal action after Rapid Antigen Tests for apprehended Indian fishermen, the navy said.

The operation was carried out adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, it said.

Sri Lanka Navy says it will continue to patrol Sri Lankan waters around the clock, to prevent illegal fishing practices and other illegal acts by foreign fishermen, with a view to protect the fishery resources of the country and secure the livelihood of local fishermen.