Woman dies after elevator collapses at a factory

A 26-year-old woman has died while another critical after an elevator collapsed at a plastic factory located in the Pilimathalawa town.

Police said the deceased is a resident of Balana in Dekinda and that the woman who had sustained injuries has been admitted to the ICU of the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital.

The incident had occurred at a three-storey building of a factory manufacturing polythene bags and sacks when goods were being loaded onto the elevator, used to transport goods, from the third floor.

Kadugannawa Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.