Sri Lanka reports over 10,000 new Covid-19 recoveries

The Ministry of Health says that a total of 10,144 coronavirus infected patients have been discharged after completing their recovery, within the last 24 hours.

This brings the country’s Covid-19 recoveries total to 557,326 while over 7,000 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care across the island.

Sri Lanka has registered a total of 579,134 cases of Covid-19 thus far while the death toll is at 14,734.