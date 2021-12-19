Sri Lanka reports over 10,000 new Covid-19 recoveries

Sri Lanka reports over 10,000 new Covid-19 recoveries

December 19, 2021   05:23 pm

The Ministry of Health says that a total of 10,144 coronavirus infected patients have been discharged after completing their recovery, within the last 24 hours. 

This brings the country’s Covid-19 recoveries total to 557,326 while over 7,000 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care across the island. 

Sri Lanka has registered a total of 579,134 cases of Covid-19 thus far while the death toll is at 14,734.

