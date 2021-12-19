Vaccine cards will be mandatory from January 01 - minister

The government has decided to make Covid-19 vaccination cards mandatory when entering public places from January 01, says Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga.

Speaking during the Gampaha District Covid-19 committee meeting, he said that the Ministry of Health is taking the necessary steps to implement this.

He said: “The Covid-19 Committee has decided that from January 1, public places cannot be entered without the QR code. It has been proposed. When it is implemented, you will not be able to go places without the vaccine. So educate the people and encourage them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The minister further said that it is the responsibility of all citizens to obtain the appropriate vaccines when the opportunity presents itself.