Coronavirus: 18 more deaths, 430 new cases confirmed

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 18 coronavirus related deaths for December 18, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,752.

The deaths reported today include 11 males and 07 female patients while two of them are between the ages 30 – 59. The remaining sixteen are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reported that another 430 persons have tested positive for Covid-19, pushing the tally of confirmed cases identified in the country to 579,564.