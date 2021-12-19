Coronavirus: 18 more deaths, 430 new cases confirmed

Coronavirus: 18 more deaths, 430 new cases confirmed

December 19, 2021   06:45 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 18 coronavirus related deaths for December 18, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,752. 

The deaths reported today include 11 males and 07 female patients while two of them are between the ages 30 – 59. The remaining sixteen are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reported that another 430 persons have tested positive for Covid-19, pushing the tally of confirmed cases identified in the country to 579,564.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Farmers complaining about the lack fertiliser and state of crops

Farmers complaining about the lack fertiliser and state of crops

Farmers complaining about the lack fertiliser and state of crops

Doctors to stage one-day strike in 05 districts tomorrow

Doctors to stage one-day strike in 05 districts tomorrow

Decision on standard of two LP gas shipments expected tomorrow

Decision on standard of two LP gas shipments expected tomorrow

On Topic with Hasitha Wijewardena

On Topic with Hasitha Wijewardena

Discipline is one of the most important aspects in a military officer's life  President

Discipline is one of the most important aspects in a military officer's life  President

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

CCTV: motorcyclist crashes into side of lorry at high speed

CCTV: motorcyclist crashes into side of lorry at high speed

Discipline is one of the most important aspects in military officer's life - President

Discipline is one of the most important aspects in military officer's life - President