CAA to instruct Litro and Laugfs on supply of LP gas

The State Ministry of Consumer Protection has advised the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) to direct the country’s two largest LP gas suppliers - Litro and Laugfs, to distribute LP gas only as instructed by the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal on Friday had directed Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Laugfs Gas PLC to only distribute LP gas cylinders that are in compliance with the standards approved by Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI).

This order was issued by Appeals Court Judges Ruwan Fernando and Sampath Wijeratne when the writ application filed by public interest litigation activist Nagananda Kodituwakku was taken up.

During proceedings, the judge bench also ordered the two gas companies to recall the unused gas cylinders that have already been released to the market.

Further, Litro Gas Lanka and Laugfs Gas were directed to display a sticker on new batches of cylinders indicating the composition of LPG.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) was meanwhile ordered to take necessary steps to formulate a program for the recall and cash reimbursement of partially used cylinders in households.

The CAA informed the court that it has come to a decision to set the propane content of domestic LP gas 30 percent.