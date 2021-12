The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) is scheduled to launch a one-day strike action at hospitals in several districts with effect from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (20).

The strike action will be carried out at the government hospitals located in the Ratnapura, Polonnaruwa, Nuwara-Eliya, Mannar and Trincomalee districts.

The GMOA warned that the one-day strike could affect Covid-19 treatment process at hospitals.