Sri Lankans who attended Tanzania conference asked to undergo COVID testing

Health officials have instructed all members of the delegation that recently returned to the country after participating in a Buddhist conference held in Tanzania to undergo testing for Covid-19.

A Buddhist monk and another individual who had attended the said conference have already tested positive for coronavirus.

Around 30 members of lay and clergy from various parts of the country had participated in the conference held in the East African country.

The entire group had tested negative for the virus in the PCR tests carried out prior to their departure from Tanzania while they had each left for their respective homes after arriving in the country yesterday (18).

A Buddhist monk and a layperson from Kandy who had attended the conference had volunteered to do Rapid Antigen tests and they had both tested positive for the virus.

A spokesman for the Kandy National Hospital warned that if the Omicron variant which is prevalent in the African region enters the country it would cause a serious issue and therefore requested everyone to attended the said conference to remain where they are and inform the nearest MOH. They are urged to undergo further PCR testing if required.