Sri Lanka Navy arrests 12 more Indian fishermen

December 20, 2021   12:13 am

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have intercepted 02 more Indian fishing trawlers with 12 Indian fishermen onboard while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The arrests were made during a special operation mounted in seas south of Mannar, on Sunday (19).

The special operation was conducted in seas south of Mannar, deploying Inshore Patrol Craft attached to the North Central Naval Command and it led to the seizure of the 02 Indian fishing trawlers with 12 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters, the navy said.

As part of the Navy’s effort to prevent poaching by Indian fishing trawlers in Sri Lankan territorial waters, the Navy has managed to take hold of 08 Indian fishing trawlers and 55 Indian fishermen during operations conducted by the Northern and North Central Naval Commands on December 18 and 19.

Further arrangements are being made to hand over the apprehended Indian fishermen to relevant authorities for onward legal action, after directing them for a Rapid Antigen Test. 

