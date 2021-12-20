Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers will occur in Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces within today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Kaluthara, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Potuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.