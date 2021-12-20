GMOA doctors launch strike in five districts

December 20, 2021   09:00 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has launched a 24-hour strike from 8.00 a.m. this morning (20) at all hospitals and medical institutions in 05 districts in the island. 

The association said that the strike will be carried out in Mannar, Trincomalee, Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts.

The one-day strike has been launched protesting against the role of the Secretary to the Ministry of Health in granting post internship appointments. 

