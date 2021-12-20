Edu. Minister on starting Grade 01 classes for year 2022

December 20, 2021   11:55 am

In-person learning activities for Grade 01 classes in schools will officially commence from April 2022, Minister of Education Dinesh Gunawardena says.

Addressing the media in Kandy yesterday, the minister said applications for the admission of students to Grade 01 are being called and the enrolment procedure is in progress.

With regard to the Christmas holidays, he said schools will remain closed for Christmas from December 23, 2021, to January 03, 2022. According to him, the next school term is expected to end in April.

Minister Gunawardena also spoke of the dates scheduled for the 2021 Grade 5 Scholarship, Advanced Level and Ordinary Level exams.

As previously announced by the Education Ministry, the three exams are set to be held on the following dates:

• Grade 5 Scholarship Exam - January 22, 2022
• G.C.E. Advanced Level Exam - from February 07, 2022, to March 05, 2022
• G.C.E. Ordinary Level Exam - from, May 23, 2022, to June 01, 2022

