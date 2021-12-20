Thailand reports first local Omicron case, eyes reinstating quarantine

Thailand reports first local Omicron case, eyes reinstating quarantine

December 20, 2021   01:32 pm

Thailand is considering reinstating mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors, as the health ministry on Monday reported the country’s first case of local transmission of the Omicron variant.

The public health ministry will propose scrapping quarantine waiver for vaccinated visitors and revert to hotel quarantine and a “sandbox” programme, which allows free movement in specific locations, according to public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The proposal was driven by worries over the spread of Omicron, Anutin told the Inside Thailand television show, adding that it will be made to the government’s Covid-19 taskforce “soon”.

The minister’s remarks come after Thailand reopened to foreign visitors in November, ending nearly 18 months of strict entry policies that contributed to a collapse in tourism, a key industry and an economic driver that drew 40 million visitors in 2019.

Thailand has detected 63 people infected with the Omicron variant so far, Anutin said, with one case of local transmission and the rest being imported cases.

The first locally transmitted case was found in a Thai woman who tested positive for Omicron after contracting the virus from her husband, a Colombian who returned to Thailand from Nigeria in late November, a health ministry official said in a daily briefing.

“She is potentially the first in Thailand to get Omicron from an overseas traveller, her husband, and the first locally transmitted case,” said Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, an official from the Disease Control Department.

Both the husband and the wife had been fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, he informed.

The couple had one high-risk contact, a taxi driver, who is being quarantined, pending a second coronavirus test due on Wednesday, Chakrarat added.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

