Special police operation in Western Province

Sri Lanka Police says special operations have been launched to check whether people are complying with health guidelines within the Western Province.

Accordingly, traffic police officers have yesterday (19) advised three-wheeler drivers and motorcyclist on properly wearing face masks, the police media division said.

A total of 778 police officers had participated in the operation while approximately 3,021 motorcycles, 2,645 three-wheelers and 7,810 individuals have been inspected within yesterday.

Police said that 1,831 of those persons were instructed to properly wear a face mask.