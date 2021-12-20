Advisory for low-pressure area south-east of Sri Lanka

The Department of Meteorology says the low pressure area still persists in the south-east Bay of Bengal and it is likely to move east-northeastwards.

Showers or thundershowers with wind speed of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60-70 kmph can be expected over these sea areas.

Fishing and naval communities are advised not to venture the sea areas between the 02N and 10N (latitudes) and 90E to 100E (longitudes) until further notice.

Those who are out at sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts or move to safer areas, the department said.