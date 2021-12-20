GMOA to launch island-wide strike tomorrow

December 20, 2021   03:50 pm

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says it will launch an island-wide strike from tomorrow morning (December 21).

The GMOA said the strike action, which is based on five demands, will commence from 8.00 a.m. on Tuesday. 

The GMOA had launched a 24-hour strike from 8.00 a.m. this morning (20) at all hospitals and medical institutions in 05 districts in the island. 

The strike is currently underway in Mannar, Trincomalee, Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts.

The one-day strike was launched protesting against the role of the Secretary to the Ministry of Health in granting post internship appointments. 

