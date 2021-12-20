Govt should understand the message given by Uni students - Omalpe Sobitha Thero

December 20, 2021   05:02 pm

Ven. Dr. Omalpe Sobhitha Thero says the government should understand the message displayed recently by the graduates of the University of Colombo. 

Speaking to reporters in Embilipitiya, he said that the steps taken by the academics receiving their degrees during a convocation ceremony at the Colombo University is being praised by the intelligent people as an extremely exemplary and noble deed. 

He said that through their action the academics of the university have well demonstrated the courage and self-respect as academics, scholars and intellectuals. 

“We saw that the process of justifiably and theologically rejecting something they do not like was very successful. Please learn from this example, from this message.”

“The government should understand this message.” 

Ven. Sobhitha Thero said that the government represents the position which has been subjected to insult and mockery and that the university academics are those who represent the people of the country. 

He said that people were unable to say anything when top positions in institutions and chairmanships in corporations and boards were given based on personal and political connections, kinships and friendships.

However, the academics of the Colombo University have demonstrated the proper process for it, he said. 

