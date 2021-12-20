Three including Manna Ramesh arrested by STF over murder

Three suspects including organized criminal gang member ‘Manna Ramesh’ have been arrested in connection with an incident of shooting and killing an individual and then burying the victim’s body.



The arrests were made following an operation carried out across two days based on information received by the organized crime division of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Police have also recovered the firearm suspected to have been used to commit the murder as well as 05 bullets buried behind a residence in Napawala, Avissawella belonging to Ramesh Mihiranga alias ‘Manna Ramesh’, who is considered to be a member of an organized criminal gang.

One of the two other suspects arrested is reportedly the main accomplice of ‘Manna Ramesh’.

All three suspects have been handed over to Avissawella Police.

Information has been uncovered that the body of the shooting victim has been buried in the Nissarana forest area in Meethirigala, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Kirindiwela police. The remains are to be exhumed today (20).