Committee on LP gas issues hands over report to President

December 20, 2021   05:55 pm

The eight-member presidential committee appointed to look into the recent LP gas-related incidents has handed over its final report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The President had appointed the committee on November 30 to look into the recent incidents of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder fires and explosions that have occurred at domestic, commercial and sales outlets in various parts of the country.

The committee had also been tasked with finding possible causes of the problem in order to provide immediate solutions to the issue.

Chaired by Prof. Shantha Walpola of the Moratuwa University, the committee also includes Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, Prof. Ajith de Alwis of Moratuwa University, Prof. W .D.W Jayathilaka of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Prof. Pradeep Jayaweera, Commissioner of  Sri Lanka Inventors Commission Prof. Narayana Sirimuthu, Additional Director General of Industrial Technology Institute Dr. Sudarshana Somasiri and Senior Deputy Director (Technical) at Sri Lanka Standard Institute Sujeewa Mahagama. 

The President had instructed the Committee to get the information from all the necessary parties and look into existing studies and various views and submit the report to him within two weeks.

The committee members had visited the locations of the LP-gas cylinder related incidents in the country to obtain information and had also obtained views from consumers. 

